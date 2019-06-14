A man is being called a hero after he pulled a pilot from a fiery plane crash west of the Deer Valley Airport two days ago.

Thomas Hunnicutt said he and his wife were trying to call 911, but the line was busy. The flames were spreading quickly, so he said he acted to keep them from completely engulfing the injured pilot inside.

“I just did something that I would hope anyone would do for a fellow person,” said Hunnicutt. “I just took it upon myself to help extract that guy out of that plane."

Witnesses said the single-engine Mooney exploded upon impact. The 50-year-old pilot was stuck inside.

“I got to the bottom of the plane. I had to step back because it was so hot, and then I just went in again and noticed his seat belt and clothes were burnt off his body,” said Hunnicutt.

What he didn’t know was that the plane was about to explode again.

“I had to re-grip and grab him some more and then a couple gentlemen from the MIT school, they were out there, they helped me grab this man—pick him up, move him across the street to a safer location. And then that’s when the plane exploded for a second time. That’s when everything was gone," Hunnicutt said.

Other witnesses rushed over to give the pilot water.

“After he drank the water, he looked up at us and was like, ‘I think I’m a little banged up,’” Hunnicutt said.

One witness called out Hunnicutt’s bravery.

“That guy's a beast right there,” Jonathan Le said.

Hunnicutt, though, says he was just trying to help.

“That’s the only thing I was doing. I have a daughter at home, and I wouldn’t want to go out like that. I would want my daughter at least seeing me before—if he makes it, that’s awesome, he’d be able to make it out. And no matter if he’s hurt or anything or, you know, doesn’t recover fully but he’s alive and he’s with his family," Hunnicutt said.

The pilot’s wife tells 12 News her husband remains in critical condition, and they’re extremely grateful for all of the help in rescuing him from the burning plane.