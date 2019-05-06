PHOENIX - A carjacking suspect is in police custody after stealing a truck and trailer on the side of Loop 202 near 32nd Street Wednesday morning.

Chad Lesueur said he was driving on the Loop 202 when he saw a woman whose car he thought had broken down on the side of the freeway.

Everyone was going around her and he said there was a man standing in front of the woman's car, who he figured was with her.

Lesueur pulled over and asked the man if they needed help.

"He kind of just started walking toward me, so I thought he was coming to talk to me and as soon as he got up to me, he just pushes me and jumps in the truck," Lesueur said.

He and the suspect began fighting and throwing punches as the suspect began kicking him trying to get him off the door of the truck.

"In the meantime, I reached down in the door because I keep my gun down there and I pulled my gun out and I stuck it right in his face and I said, 'get out of my truck right now, I'm going to blow your head off," he said.

Lesueur said the man was still kicking and fighting and that his instinct was to shoot him, but he decided not to.

"I didn't feel like at that point it was justified," Lesueur said.

The suspect took off in the truck and the trailer attached to the truck swung around and Lesueur said the suspect was trying to hit him, so he fired four rounds at his truck as the suspect drove away, aiming for the lower half of the suspect's body by trying to hit the driver's side door.

Lesueur said he learned later the suspect was trying to carjack the lady that he pulled over to help.

"When I pulled over, I think he saw the door of my truck open up and saw that was his opportunity."

Lesueur said the police triggered his OnStar, which is how they found his truck. He said the truck's front end was smashed and the suspect must have smashed into something.

The suspect also tore up the inside of the truck and drew on the truck with black marker, Lesueur said. The truck is not driveable and has to be repaired.

According to Lesueur, the suspect circled one of the bullet holes and wrote, "for about three or more years now, this is unnecessary."

"That guy doesn't even know how close he was to having his life ended today," Lesueur said. "I literally had the gun in his face and could've pulled the trigger and killed him but I didn't. When he tried to run me over with the vehicle, that was a different story."

Lesueur went on to say that he was glad he didn't kill the suspect but said he thought it would have been a justifiable shooting.

You can see the full interview with Lesueur below: