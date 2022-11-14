1 dead, 2 in the hospital after fatal crash on I-10 in central Phoenix

DPS says the crash happened adjacent to the 7th street off ramp, injuring a child and severely injuring two adults.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash on I-10 at the 7th Street off-ramp in downtown Phoenix, DPS officials said.

The crash happened late Sunday night when one vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting two of its adult occupants.

DPS says that those two adults, as well as a child in the vehicle were taken to a local area hospital. Early reports described the two adults as having serious injuries while the child only had minor injuries.

One of the people in the crash later died, but DPS was unable to confirm which person that was, or release their identity.

Officials say that the crash is still under investigation, and multiple lanes including the 7th Street off-ramp were closed.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

