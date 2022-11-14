x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

1 dead, 2 in the hospital after fatal crash on I-10 in central Phoenix

DPS says the crash happened adjacent to the 7th street off ramp, injuring a child and severely injuring two adults.

More Videos

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash on I-10 at the 7th Street off-ramp in downtown Phoenix, DPS officials said.

The crash happened late Sunday night when one vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting two of its adult occupants.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

DPS says that those two adults, as well as a child in the vehicle were taken to a local area hospital. Early reports described the two adults as having serious injuries while the child only had minor injuries.

One of the people in the crash later died, but DPS was unable to confirm which person that was, or release their identity.

Officials say that the crash is still under investigation, and multiple lanes including the 7th Street off-ramp were closed.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

RELATED: 1 person killed after head-on crash involving UPS truck, semi west of Holbrook

RELATED: Rideshare passenger killed in crash with DPS trooper on I-10

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Before You Leave, Check This Out