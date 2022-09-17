I-10 reopens following crash that hospitalized DPS Trooper, woman, 2 children

A DPS Trooper was rear-ended while investigating another crash on the interstate. Authorities say that the driver is suspected of DUI.

PHOENIX — I-10 eastbound at University Drive has reopened following a crash Saturday morning that hospitalized a DPS Trooper, a woman, and two children.

At 7:22 a.m. a DPS Trooper was rear-ended by a another vehicle while investigating a crash on the interstate at 40th Street.

The driver of that vehicle was an adult woman who had another woman and two children in the car with her.

Both children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the woman in the passenger seat was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The DPS Vehicle Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

Officials said that the woman driving the car has been detained on suspicion of DUI. Authorities previously said that impairment was not believed to be a factor, but later updated that information.

ADOT announced that the highway was open again around 12:45 in the afternoon.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. https://t.co/ppSaYyCKgm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

