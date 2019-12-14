PHOENIX — A lengthly closure is taking place on Interstate 10 in Phoenix near the Interstate 17 stack after a truck reportedly rolled off the road, crashed and caused a natural gas leak.

The driver of the truck has non-life threatening injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning and the closure remains as of writing.

I-10 eastbound is closed at I-17 and all traffic is exiting onto I-17. The I-17 southbound to I-10 westbound ramp is closed also.

Trooper say hazmat crews are dealing with a natural gas leak from the truck now.

It is unknown how long the highway will be closed.