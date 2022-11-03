Husband, wife identified as victims in Mesa shooting

The couple was killed Tuesday night at a complex near Power Road and Main Street in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife were fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Mesa, police said.

Ronnie Lazalde, 48, was found dead at about 11:15 p.m. underneath a stairwell at the complex located near Power Road and Main Street. Lazalde's 41-year-old wife, Natishia, was found near him also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Natishia later died at the hospital, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police said the shooting appears to be an "isolated incident" and detectives are working to identify a suspect.

