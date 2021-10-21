Husband shot, killed in Suprise residence, police say

The victim's wife called 911 to report the incident Thursday morning. Police say it was "not a random act of violence."

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Surprise man was shot and killed Thursday morning in an incident that authorities say was "not a random act of violence."

The man's wife called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. to report her husband had been shot, according to the Suprise Police Department.

Officers found the victim inside a residence located in the 13400 block of West Redfield Road, near Dysart and Waddell roads.

He was taken to the hospital and succumbed to a fatal gunshot wound.

Surprise police said detectives are working to figure out how the man was shot and encouraged the public to reach out with any relevant information.

Tips can be submitted by calling 623-222-8477 or emailing crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

Up to Speed