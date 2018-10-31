The husband of 54-year-old Cynthia Minor, who was found dead in a Phoenix apartment back in September, has been arrested, Phoenix police said.

According to police, 69-year-old Derek Minor was taken into custody by patrol officers in the Santa Monica, California.

Police said he would be extradited back to Arizona.

Cynthia Minor was found dead inside a Phoenix apartment near 2300 E. Flower Street on Sept. 6 after being reported missing in Scottsdale.

Days later, Derek Minor was named as the suspect in her murder.