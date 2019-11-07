PHOENIX — The husband of a former Goodyear elementary school teacher who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her 13-year-old student reached a settlement with the boy's family, lawyers confirmed to 12 News on Thursday.

The civil lawsuit between Brittany Zamora's husband Daniel and the unidentified parents of the boy was settled for an undisclosed amount, the boy's lawyer Russ Richelsoph confirmed.

The settlement does not include an admission of guilt, he added.

The settlement needs to be approved by the probate court because it involves a minor.

The victim's family is still suing the Liberty Elementary School District, where Zamora worked as a former teacher from Las Brisas Academy.

Daniel Zamora was included in the lawsuit because the family argued that he either was or should have been aware that his wife was in an "inappropriate sexual relationship" with her student and had a duty to report it to authorities.

The lawsuit also argued that Daniel Zamora was negligent because he "negligently failed to intervene or contact authorities" despite knowing or having a reason to know of the "ongoing molestation of (the victim) being committed by his wife."

Daniel Zamora also called the boy's father, "negligently professed ignorance of the molestation," then tried to harass the boy's parents into not reporting the crimes, the lawsuit stated.

Brittany Zamora, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of attempted molestation of a child and one count of public sexual indecency last month.

She was arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of sexual conduct with one of her students.

The boy’s family said Zamora lured him into sexual encounters through an online chatroom and lewd texts. According to detectives who spoke to the victim’s parents, there were at least four sexual encounters.

Zamora is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday. She faces as many as 44 years in prison.

