Hundreds protest deaths of Dion Johnson, George Floyd for 11th night in Phoenix

Dion Johnson and George Floyd died at the hands of law enforcement officers on the same day.

PHOENIX — A massive crowd gathered at Encanto Park Sunday evening to protest the shooting death of Dion Johnson. Sky 12 video shows hundreds of people at the park before they began marching through the streets of Phoenix.

Johnson’s family says they’re left with too many questions after a Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed Johnson in Phoenix on Memorial Day.

The responding troopers did not have body cameras or dash cameras, and none of the shooting was captured on video.

Johnson was killed the same day as George Floyd, who died as a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on his neck. Demonstrators in Phoenix have been invoking both Johnson’s and Floyd’s names – among many others – to call for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro, Mass Liberation Arizona, Black Phoenix Organizing Collective, Phoenix Local Organizing Committee, Drinking Gourd Farms, Trans Queer Pueblo and Poder in Action organized Sunday’s march in Phoenix.

Organizers said they would be marching through Phoenix, pausing mid-march to hold a ceremony for Johnson and tie a ribbon to a fence in memorial.

Johnson's family could not make the march. Their lawyer says they are busy working on funeral arrangements.

Another march was planned in downtown Scottsdale Sunday evening, causing multiple street closures.