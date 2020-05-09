Hundreds of thousands expected to travel over the Labor Day Weekend

The travel itinerary mobile app "TripIt" ranks Phoenix as one of the destinations for travelers over the holiday weekend.

PHOENIX — Labor Day Weekend is upon us as America says goodbye to a brutal summer. The COVID-19 pandemic has stifled travel plans for many throughout the year. Still as many states and businesses reopen after meeting benchmarks, travel experts expect to see an increase in travel.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a statement to reassure passengers they agency is taking steps to ensure safety and security while protecting travelers from COVID-19.

Here are some steps released by the TSA:

Step 1: Pack smart

Travelers need to know what is in their carry-on bags and make sure there are no prohibited items inside before arriving at the checkpoint to avoid triggering an alarm and being asked to return to the screening line.

Step 2: Help Minimize Wait Times

Due to lower passengers volumes and increased use of security lanes, wait times have routinely been reduced by at least half versus last year. Passengers may now arrive at the airport between 1-2 hours before their flight departure as their total time in the screening process will be shorter.

Step 3: Maintain social distancing

Passengers can do their part by paying attention to floor decals and signs to practice social distancing while waiting in the security lane and being screened by a TSA officer as well as while collecting items from bins and after leaving the checkpoint.

Step 4: Wear a mask

TSA officers are required to wear masks at all checkpoints. They may even have on eye protection or wear plastic face shields if there are no acrylic barriers yet in place. Travelers should also wear a mask while in the checkpoint area but may be asked to temporarily remove their mask for a few seconds to verify their identity.

Step 5: Place items in your carry-on

When removing items from pockets such as mobile phones, keys, lip balm, tissues and loose change, travelers should place those items into their carry-on bags instead of into bins to reduce touchpoints. Food items should be packed in a clear plastic bag and placed in a bin for screening to further reduce a touchpoint between food items and bins.

Step 6: Reduce physical contact

Travelers should keep possession of their paper or electronic boarding passes and place them on the ID readers themselves, and hold them up to the TSA officer for visual inspection, thus reducing a touchpoint. At some airports, a TSA officer will instruct passengers to insert their driver’s license or passport into a card reader themselves and hold onto their boarding passes, again, further reducing physical contact.

Step 7: Wash your hands

Travelers are encouraged to wash their hands before and after going through checkpoints. As a temporary exemption from the 3-1-1 rule, TSA is allowing one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags. Remember to remove the hand sanitizer from the carry-on bag and place it in a bin for screening. Passengers may also bring hand wipes through checkpoints.

Arizona's Covid-19 R-Naught

New COVID-19 cases in Arizona have somewhat plateaued but the state's R-naught or rate of transmission is now 1.01. A value over one means the virus is widespread and contagious.