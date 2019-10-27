Bike safety has been in the spotlight here in the Valley for many unfortunate reasons, including the death of Rob Dollar back in October 2017.

The second-annual Rob Dollar Ride, a memorial bike ride held in his honor, was in South Mountain Park in Phoenix this weekend.

While it's always heartbreaking when it takes a tragedy to lead to change, Rob's death led to the creation of a foundation that aims to bring more awareness and safety for cyclists here in the Valley.

"I guarantee he's looking down and probably laughing a lot too," his dad, John Dollar, said.

Dollar said the ride on Sunday is what Rob would call "pure power."

"When these guys come out and support you, it -- I tell you -- it hits right there and it means a lot, not just to the foundation but to me personally," he said.

Three hundred and forty registered riders, including close friends like Steve Brown and Tyler Arnett, came out to remember Rob and raise awareness for cycling safety.

"The ride was great, the weather was amazing, good friends, good people," Brown said.

"(You) find yourself just kind of thinking about Rob all the way up so it was very nice."

"Sometimes we race, sometimes we just go for fun. Today was just a fun ride, chat, talk about Rob, it was challenging but a lot of fun, he would've loved this," Arnett told 12 News.

After losing Rob in 2017 when he was hit by a car while riding, John wanted to create a way to make cycling safer, a dream of Rob's too.

"We want to make the roads safer for all, with the 'Share the Road' plate, we're going to have a runner on the license plate, we want to make it safer for pedestrians, cyclists, runners, even the drivers we want it safe for all," John added.

Through events like this, they can help educate the public about the three feet law drivers have to allow cyclists and raise up to $30,000 for the "Share the Road" license plates.