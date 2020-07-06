Hundreds march through downtown Phoenix on 10th day of protests

Protests over the deaths of George Floyd and Dion Johnson have now been happening for more than a week.

PHOENIX — A crowd of hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Phoenix Saturday evening.

It was the tenth straight night of demonstrations calling for justice after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis Police Officer.

Phoenix protesters have also been pushing law enforcement for more information in the death of Dion Johnson, who was shot and killed by a DPS trooper.

Arizona has a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. after rioting and looting in the Valley last week.

Over the past several days, protesters have remained peaceful and respected the curfew.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates throughout the evening.