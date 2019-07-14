PHOENIX — Hundreds of customers in the West Valley were left without power late Saturday after a car crashed into a pole, Phoenix police said.

Detective Luis Samudio said in an email that the crash at 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix caused a power outage in the area.

A Salt River Project outage map showed that 554 customers between 39th and 55th avenues and McDowell and Buckeye roads were affected.

Power was expected to be restored before 8:30 p.m.

No one in the vehicle was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The intersection will be closed for the time being.

Stay with 12 News for the latest.