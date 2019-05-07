PHOENIX — On our country's 243rd birthday, Arizona welcomed hundreds of new citizens to their home.

There were two naturalization ceremonies in the Phoenix area Thursday. More than 200 immigrants from 63 countries gathered at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix in the morning for their naturalization ceremony.

In the evening, 175 people from 42 countries officially became U.S. citizens at a ceremony at the Mesa Convention Center.

Team 12 photojournalist Brett Philips talked to a few of the new Americans at the Phoenix naturalization ceremony to hear their thoughts about becoming naturalized citizens.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said nearly 7,500 new citizens were welcomed in more than 100 naturalization ceremonies throughout the country this week.