Human skeletal remains were found at a home in west Phoenix after firefighters responded to a call of smoke on Tuesday, police announced Wednesday.

The Phoenix Police Department said homicide detectives are investigating the remains found at the home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officers responded to that home on Jan. 20 to check the welfare of an 11-year-old girl who called the police saying she was home alone.

Officers found evidence of child abuse and the girl was taken into custody by the state Department of Child Safety. She was the only child at the home on that day.

Investigators with the state Department of Child Safety responded to the same home on Tuesday to remove two other small children due to the ongoing child abuse investigation from last week.

About one hour later, firefighters responded to the home after a call of smoke coming from the home was received.

Firefighters entered the home and found what appeared to be human skeletal remains. The remains were found in the home.

All three children are safe and in the custody of the state Department of Child Safety, police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said in a press conference.

Both parents of the 11-year-old girl are in custody and in the process of being booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on a variety of charges.

The names of the parents weren't immediately released. It was not immediately known whether the kids were the parents' biological children or whether they had other children.

The investigation is ongoing. Cox said everything is "fluid and dynamic" and that investigators would be out at the scene for hours.

