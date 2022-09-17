Human remains found inside container in Phoenix

Officers responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after receiving a call that someone found human remains early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. and located a body of a deceased adult inside a container near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway.

The body remains unidentified at this time. Detectives are currently investigating what led up to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department of Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Get up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.