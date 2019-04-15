PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified a set of human remains that were found in a suburban home.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Monday that the remains belong to 59-year-old Gary Lee Duffield and that investigators believe his death was a homicide.

No other information was released.

The remains were discovered earlier this month when police were called to a house in the Ahwatukee area of southeast Phoenix.

The home caught fire in March 2017 and a neighbor reported a resident missing.

Workers recently were sent to the house to clean it before it was rebuilt. They found what they initially thought were animal bones but then summoned police.