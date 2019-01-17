MESA, Ariz. — A hiker found human remains near Red Mountain earlier this month, and police say it is the body of a man who went missing in 2010.

Hugh Turner went missing from his Mesa home on December 24, 2010. There was a long search for him at the time. No evidence of him was found at the time.

A hiker on Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community found the remains on Jan. 5 and Salt River police began the investigation, working with the Mesa Police Department.

The Maricopa Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thursday the remains were those of Hugh Turner.