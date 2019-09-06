Editor's note: The above video is from Saturday's 10 p.m. newscast

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Crews continue to battle the Mountain Fire northeast of Cave Creek near Bartlett Lake Sunday, which is 50 percent contained as of 10:45 Sunday morning Tonto National Forest Officials say.

Fire officials say the Mountain Fire is burning 7,260 acres which is about 60 acres more than the 7,200 estimate on Saturday afternoon.

Sky 12

Sky 12

The fire started Friday near the Horseshoe Dam Road turnoff. The Tonto National Forest said the fire is believed to be human-caused.

The fire is completely in the Tonto National Forest, burning east and northeast toward Bartlett Lake. The Bartlett Dam Road has been closed at the intersection with Cave Creek Road.

On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office assisted in the mandatory evacuation of Bartlett Lake campers that were still in the area after the voluntary evacuation took place on Friday.

The fire continues to move north/northeast away from communities, officials say.

The National Weather Service Phoenix radar detected smoke from the fire more than 10,000 feet above the ground on Friday.

Crews are dealing with above-average temperatures, seasonably dry conditions and breeziness as they work to contain the Mountain Fire, NWS Phoenix said.

Most wildfires are human-caused. Routine activities from camping to yard work can potentially spark a fire.

RELATED: Top 3 wildfire prevention tips you need to know