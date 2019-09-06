Editor's note: The above video is from Saturday's 10 p.m. newscast

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Mountain Fire continues to burn northeast of Cave Creek near Bartlett Lake, growing to 7,470 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which sparked Friday, burned an additional 210 acres from its earlier update. Crews said around 10:45 a.m. Sunday that it had burned 7,260 acres.

Tonto National Forest officials said the fire was 50% contained as of Sunday morning.

The fire started Friday near the Horseshoe Dam Road turnoff, about 45 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix.

The Tonto National Forest said the fire is believed to be human-caused. It is under investigation.

The fire is completely in the Tonto National Forest, burning east and northeast toward Bartlett Lake. The Bartlett Dam Road has been closed at the intersection with Cave Creek Road.

On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office assisted in the mandatory evacuation of Bartlett Lake campers that were still in the area after Friday's voluntary evacuation.

The fire continues to move north/northeast away from communities, officials say.

The National Weather Service Phoenix radar detected smoke from the fire more than 10,000 feet above the ground on Friday.

Crews are dealing with above-average temperatures, seasonably dry conditions and breeziness as they work to contain the Mountain Fire, NWS Phoenix said.

Most wildfires are human-caused. Routine activities from camping to yard work can potentially spark a fire.

