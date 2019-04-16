PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after human remains were found at the northwest corner of Van Buren and 40th streets.

Patrol officers received a report that what appeared to be a human bone was protruding from a canal drain. Police said they found more bones in a large water vault just north of the actual canal.

Investigators are unable to confirm whether the bones belong to a male or a female or how long the bones have been there.

At this point, investigators believe it is one victim.

The investigation is ongoing.