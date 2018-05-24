PHOENIX - There are 184 people who went missing as children and never returned home in Arizona, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Right now, there’s a national effort underway to raise awareness.

Wearing just one sock may look strange, but it’s helping drawing attention to a very important issue, missing children and their families.

In Arizona alone, there are more than 20 pages of missing children on the website, Missingkids.org. Some cases have drawn more attention than others, depending on the details surrounding each case.

Two of the three most serious cases in the nation are kids from Tucson. The cases have been elevated to Amber Alerts. One of those alerts was issued just a few weeks ago.

Police are looking for anyone who knows anything connected to the disappearance of 5-year old Luis Ramirez Jr. and 6-month-old Kahmila. Investigators say the children were taken by their parents who are still wanted right now. Their car was found unoccupied near the Mexico border.

The #RockOneSock awareness campaign was started by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children three years ago and they say it's working.

“This is something that’s inherently hard to talk about,” said Callahan Walsh, an advocate with NCMEC. “It’s an issue that doesn’t affect every household, and thank God it doesn’t, but this campaign is a great way that allows the everyday person to engage with missing children’s issues, show their support and use this sock as a symbol of hope.”

The #RockOneSock campaign is gaining a lot of traction online.

Here's how to get involved: Wear one sock today and then take a picture or video of yourself, post it on your social media pages with #RockOneSock. SOCK stands for Save Our Country’s Kids.

The campaign started on Monday and it will continue until Friday which is National Missing Children’s Day.

© 2018 KPNX