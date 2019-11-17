PHOENIX — Have resting brunch face? That means free brunch! U.S. Egg Breakfast and Lunch, is giving Valley residents the opportunity to win free food for a year.

Participants must put their selfie skills to the test and submit their best Resting Brunch Face photo with their favorite U.S. Egg meal.

What is a Resting Brunch Face? It’s someone enjoying their breakfast and having fun showcasing their awesome personality! The photo can be sassy or sweet and as creative as possible!

To enter, participants must post a photo displaying their own #RestingBrunchFace to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter including the hashtag #RestingBrunchFace and mentioning @USEgg or #usegg.

During the contest period, which runs now through Dec. 31, winners will be chosen each week to be eligible for the grand prize and win a $50 U.S. Egg gift card. Then on Dec 31, a grand prize winner will win free US Egg for one year. Official contest rules are available here.