How to pick the perfect pumpkin in the Valley for Halloween weekend

GILBERT, Ariz. — Valley pumpkin patches are just days away from wrapping up for the season, with Halloween landing on Sunday this year.

With time running out, Arizona Pumpkin Patch is sharing their tips for picking the perfect pumpkin for when you head out.

Perfect Pumpkin Picking Tips:

Deep orange color Knock on the pumpkin to listen for a hollow sound Stem should be strong Smooth surface No blemishes

An uncarved pumpkin can last up to two to three months. And once the pumpkin is carved, it's only good for a few days. There are pumpkins of all shapes and sizes available for purchase on Halloween weekend at different Arizona Pumpkin Patch locations across the state.

If you're looking for games, rides and food to go with your pumpkin patch experience, Halloween Town AZ is open in Mesa. There's a safe trick-or-treat event for kids on Sunday. There's also face painting, a carnival and more.

