Mesa waitlist for rental assistance program to open Wednesday. Here's how to apply

MESA, Ariz. — A City of Mesa program that offers rental assistance to low-income families will start accepting applications Wednesday.

The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program helps families in need obtain affordable, decent, sanitary and safe housing in Mesa.

You can pre-apply for the program online starting Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.

The city said this will be a fully web-based pre-application process. Paper applications are available only for those who require special assistance.

The HCV program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and provides rental assistance to low-income families by contracting with private owners and subsidizing a portion of the family's monthly rent.

The family's portion of the rent is based on their income and generally amounts to no more than 30% of their adjusted monthly income on rent, depending on the cost of the unit they select, officials said.

How to apply

Applicants can fill out the form on any computer, tablet or smartphone with internet access, including free computer access at the following locations:

Mesa Public Library, Main Library - 64 E. 1st St.

Mesa Public Library, Dobson Ranch - 2425 S. Dobson Road

MesaCAN - 635 E. Broadway (Second floor)

Paz de Cristo - 424 W. Broadway

Mesa Public Library, Red Mountain - 635 N. Power Road

Save the Family = 125 E University Drive

An application kiosk will also be available at the City of Mesa Housing Authority, 200 S. Center St., Building 1, on a first-come, first-serve basis. It's open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The city said it will randomly place 4,000 pre-applications on the waiting list by a lottery system. Pre-applicants not selected will be notified and will have to apply at another time.

For any questions on the application process, contact the City of Mesa Housing Authority at 480-644-3536 or email hcvwaitinglist@mesaaz.gov.

