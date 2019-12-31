PHOENIX — A new year means new changes for travelers getting to and from Sky Harbor Airport.

Super Shuttle, a longtime service for travelers, is going out of business and will no longer be driving passengers in 2020. Signs around the airport say service stops December 31, 2019.

"The drivers? A lot of them have been doing this for a long time," said Kristy Chaira, a customer service representative with Super Shuttle. "This has been their only source of income, so I believe it’s going to impact them a lot."

She also said this will take a toll on riders, especially travelers with special needs who use the service.

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft also have an uncertain future. In December, Phoenix City council approved a $4 fee for rideshare users to and from the airport.

RELATED: Phoenix council votes to approve extra fees for airport rideshares

Uber says Sky Harbor currently collects a $2.66 fee for each pick-up done anywhere on airport property, including the rental car and sky train areas.

The new rule would be $4.00 each way for drop-off and pick-up. Because of this, Lyft and Uber say they plan to stop doing the rides.

Neither company has said exactly when they'll stop picking up passengers. And it's not just the riders who will be missing out.

RELATED: Uber plans to cease operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after fee hike

"It will impact us because of the fact that airports is in high demand," said driver John Anderson.

"A couple a day, three to four a day," added driver Bryant Ford, talking about how many trips drivers could take to and from the airport.

It's a steady stream that could soon dry up.

"You make pretty good money at it," Ford said. "So, if you can’t pick them up it’s going to be a decrease in your sales, for sure."

The changes leave riders with a few options.

They can get dropped off by someone they know or drive and park, which could cost about $5-$12 a day, depending on the lot.

Sky Harbor said they also have contracts with three cab companies with special airport fares, the minimum starting at $15.

For more information on ride options to and from the airport, you can visit Sky Harbor's website.