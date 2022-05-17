How Glendale's new short-term rental rules might affect the 2023 Super Bowl

The Glendale City Council has recently adopted new rules regulating properties rented out by rowdy partygoers.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The city of Glendale has preemptively adopted new rules regulating short-term rental properties before the city welcomes a bevy of visitors for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Last week, the city council approved two ordinances that amend Glendale's codes on short-term rentals and nuisance parties.

Owners of homes rented out for brief vacations must now provide contact information to the city in case law enforcement needs to reach them for an emergency or disturbance.

Glendale's ordinance additionally prohibits short-term rental properties from being used for operating as a retail enterprise or an adult-oriented business.

Because Glendale currently doesn't have a registry of short-term rental homes, the city's leaders say it's difficult to know how much of a nuisance these properties are creating in the community.

"It is possible that officers are responding to noise complaints at short-term rentals and just don't know they are short-term rentals," said Deputy City Manager Rick St. John during a council meeting.

In another ordinance, Glendale's police officers have the ability to issue fees to individuals hosting "nuisance parties," which is defined as a social gathering that "constitutes a substantial disturbance of the quiet enjoyment of private or public property."

This definition can include excessive noise or traffic, obstruction of public streets by vehicles, public drunkenness, serving alcohol to minors, fights, or litter.

Fees issued by police can range between $500 and $2,500. If the city determines a property owner knew nuisance parties occurred at their rental, then they too can be subject to financial penalties.

Police fees given for nuisance parties or unlawful gatherings can still be appealed by filing a request for a hearing with the city clerk's office, Glendale's ordinance states.

Glendale's new rules are similar to an ordinance recently adopted by the city of Scottsdale.

The regulation changes come several months before Glendale will become home to the nation's biggest sports event.

State Farm Stadium is expected to host the 2023 Super Bowl, which will be the first time Arizona's hosted the large-scale event since 2015.

Glendale's elected leaders said the new ordinances could help local law enforcement reign in nuisance properties before hordes of people descend on the city for the football game.

Some officials believe the regulations can help Glendale be more "proactive" in identifying problematic properties.

"With (the) Super Bowl coming, this is going to be a very real possibility that it's happening in our neighborhoods," said Councilmember Lauren Tolmachoff during a council meeting earlier this year.

Glendale's leaders said regulations involving short-term rentals are needed to ensure peace in the community, regardless of any future sporting events.

"This is something that is long overdue, with or without the Super Bowl," said Councilmember Joyce Clark.

Up to Speed