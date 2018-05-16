GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Glendale Fire Department is turning decommissioned fire hoses into a device to keep kids and teachers safe in a school emergency.

According to Glendale FD, the department were contacted by the principal of Desert Garden Elementary who asked if they could create safety sleeves for the school's classroom.

The idea is, in the case of a lockdown, the sleeves would fit over the hinge at the top of a door preventing anyone from getting inside the room. It's an idea both the Glendale Fire Department and Glendale Police Department agree is a "good concept," according to a release.

Glendale fire created the safety sleeves using decommissioned hoses and will present them to the school Thursday morning.

"The safety of our children is everyone’s top priority," the department wrote in a release. "This was a small way that the Fire Department could give back to our schools and make them safer."

