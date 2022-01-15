Here are events to attend to celebrate MLK Day in the Valley

The Valley will have a host of events for residents to get involved in their communities and to honor the late civil rights leader.

While Martin Luther King Day honors the birthday of one of the most esteemed civil rights leaders in the world, it's also observed as a day of service.

Across the country, events are held for MLK Day encouraging people to volunteer in their communities to make them better, safer and more inclusive for all.

In the Valley, there are several ways people can get involved for the federal holiday, which is observed on the third Monday of January but usually celebrated throughout the week.

Here's what you can do to honor MLK Day in the Valley area.

Phoenix

The AZ Deliver for Voting Rights Mobilization, Jan. 15, 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of the late civil rights leader, will host a pre-march rally at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church before marching to the Phoenix park for a post-march speaker program. The event will be held at 1823 East Broadway Road.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Candlelight Service, Jan. 16, 6 p.m. The annual Arizona MLK Candlelight Concert features an all-ages choir, hymns, student scholarships awards and speeches from local leaders and community members. The service will he held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on 1401 East Jefferson Street.

Arizona MLK Celebration March & Festival, Jan. 17, 9 a.m. Following a march from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, starting at 9am, the community will celebrate during a festival at Margaret T. Hance Park. The festival is from 10am-4pm, and located at 1202 N. 3rd Street, in downtown Phoenix.

MLK Day of Service at the Garden of Tomorrow, Jan. 22, 7:45 a.m. - 11 a.m. Non-profit The Mission Continues is hosting a day of service that will include building new garden beds and rebuilding one existing garden bed, weeding, planting and other tasks necessary to keep the garden producing.



Mesa

Mesa-East Valley Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival, Jan. 17, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The parade kicks off on Center Street in Downtown Mesa at Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The parade will continue south on Center Street to First Street, and then travel west on First Street and conclude at Robson. The festival will be located on Macdonald Street, just north of Main Street in Downtown Mesa from 12 - 4 p.m.



Chandler

Chandler Multicultural Festival, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The 27th Annual Multicultural Festival promotes the cultural diversity of our community through music, dance, art, storytelling and more. Come enjoy cultural performances, kids' activities, unique vendors, and delicious food. The event is held at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park on 3 South Arizona Avenue in Chandler.



Virtual

Paradise Valley MLK Day festivities, Jan. 17, 11 a.m. The City of Paradise Valley will stream their MLK Day celebrations at Town Hall online due to COVID-19 restrictions. The livestream can be accessed here.

Celebrating the Dream, Jan. 17, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. The HeroZona Foundation is hosting a virtual MLK Day celebration that will feature speakers including the Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald and local government officials. The event can be watched here.



