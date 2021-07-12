How and where to recycle your Christmas tree in the Valley

Christmas trees and wreaths are biodegradable which means they can be easily reused and recycled for mulch and other purposes.

PHOENIX — Christmas has come and gone, which means it's time to take down your holiday decorations. Christmas trees and wreaths are biodegradable which means they can be easily reused and recycled for mulch and other purposes.

The City of Phoenix has several drop-off locations around the Valley to take your tree and wreath to be composted.

The program runs from December 26 - January 8. Here's a list of drop-off locations.

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd.

Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr.

Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.

Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd.

Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.

North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd.

Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.

Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.

Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.

Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd.

Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd.

Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.

27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

If you decide to recycle, you must:

Bring the tree & wreath unbagged.

Remove all decorations, lights, and tinsel.

Remove the tree stand and all nails/metal stakes.

Secure the tree during transport and tie it down with material that can be untied or cut easily.

Only dispose of trees or wreaths in marked drop-off areas.

Both transfer stations will accept up to two live trees from the city of Phoenix residents.

Container Grown Trees

Container-grown living trees may be donated for planting in Phoenix parks. Parks will only accept 15 gallon-sized or 24" box-sized trees. They can be delivered to a nearby maintenance facility to be planted in a local park.

The trees need to be one of the four following species:

Aleppo pine (Pinus halepensis)

Eldarica pine or Goldwater pine (Pinus eldarica)

Canary Island pine (Pinus canariensis)

Chir pine (Pinus roxburghii)

For more information on the program, visit the City of Phoenix website.

