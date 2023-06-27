6 people displaced after house fire scorches 3 Phoenix homes

The fire began just after 10 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Tuesday. No one was injured.

PHOENIX — Six people have been displaced by a house fire that consumed three homes in west Phoenix. No one was injured in the fire, a representative of the city's fire department said.

Firefighters were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road just after 10 a.m. for reports of an outdoor fire that had extended into a house.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames around the back of the building, and that the fire had spread to two other adjacent homes. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further, the department said.

Crisis teams are helping the six people who were displaced to address their immediate needs, and investigators are working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

