3-year-old boy, 75-year-old man hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix

Officials said the fire broke out Wednesday near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road.

PHOENIX — Authorities said two people have been taken to the hospital following a house fire in north Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon before 4 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road.

A 3-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man have been transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation, authorities said.

There was heavy damage to the garage, attic and roof of the home.

A crisis team is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available .

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”