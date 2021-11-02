Partially assembled house in Buckeye falls on man causing life-threatening injuries

The man is being flown to a local hospital for treatment, the Buckeye Fire Department said.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man was flown to a local hospital after a partially built home collapsed on him, the Buckeye Fire Department said.

The 21-year-old man was found by firefighters who were responding to the scene around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and West Apache Street, fire officials said. The incident happened inside of a Shultz Homes warehouse where people were building manufactured homes.

Officials have yet to share the following information:

The identity of the man

The events leading up to the housing collapse

The cause of the collapse

Whether anyone else was injured in the incident

The Buckeye Police Department has started an investigation into the incident, the fire department said. OSHA will reportedly be assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

