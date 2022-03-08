Homicide investigation underway after man's body found in Glendale canal

Glendale police said officers were called to the canal near 77th Lane and Missouri Avenue about 7:30 a.m. on reports about a person in the water.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a Glendale canal early Monday morning.

Glendale police said officers were called to the canal near 77th Lane and Missouri Avenue about 7:30 a.m. on reports about a person in the water.

Police said that person was dead and a dive team helped remove the body from the canal.

Authorities said detectives were able to identify the man as Grayson John Hancotte, 27, and that he died as a result of a homicide.

Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for a potential reward of up to $1000, or the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed