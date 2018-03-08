BUCKEYE, Ariz. - As the sun came up Friday morning, the light shined on the destruction left behind by the monsoon storm that ripped through the Valley Thursday night.

Heavy rains and winds battered down on homes in the West Valley.

Trees were blown over, some homes were leveled, power lines were downed and at least one large electrical tower was knocked down, blocking several side streets.

Aerial footage also showed homes under construction with severe damage.

Team 12's Monica Garcia and Jen Wahl were live from some of the most damaged areas early Friday morning.

At least 10-15 homes were badly damaged in Rainbow Valley. Video from the areas showed homes in rubble. More than half an inch of rain fell in the area.

Officials said no one was injured in the storm. Residents said it sounded like a freight train coming through and they had never seen anything like it before. Other said it was scary.

A spokesman for the Buckeye Fire Department says he's been on the job for about nine years, and has never seen anything like what was left behind by the storm.

