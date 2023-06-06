FD: 2 injured, 3 homes destroyed in central Phoenix fire

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. near 16th and Oak streets.

PHOENIX — Two people were transported to the hospital after multiple structures caught fire in central Phoenix late Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix firefighters said around 4:30 p.m., crews were called to 16th and Oak streets for reports of an alley fire.

When firefighters got on scene, the fire had extended to several structures and was spreading quickly due to windy conditions.

According to Phoenix firefighters, approximately 150 firefighters and 50+ units were called to fight the blaze. Crews were able to contain the fire around 6:30 p.m.



Officials said the victims transported to the hospital suffered minor burns and are expected to be ok. Witnesses told 12News neighbors helped get kittens and puppies out of the burning structures.

A total of two houses and two sheds received extensive damage as a result of this blaze, firefighters said

Phoenix Fire said crisis teams are assisting 21 displaced residents with immediate needs.

Witnesses told 12News the fire started when a BBQ fell over, but the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Firefighters are currently fighting several structure fires in the area of 16th St and Oak St. This incident has been balanced to a greater alarm for resources. The PIO is on scene and will provide a complete report as the incident develops. pic.twitter.com/oKXTCotKve — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 7, 2023

Fire crews still working to contain a multi-structure fire - neighbors say it started because of a bbq that fell over but we’re waiting to get official confirmation on the cause. Stay w/ @12News for updates pic.twitter.com/siG8XUzzgN — Rachel Cole (@RachelColeTV) June 7, 2023

