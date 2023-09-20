'I never imagined it would be this popular': Homemade tortillas are a hit at Benny Blanco Tortillas in AJ

Benny Blanco Tortillas sources ingredients from Arizona and gives back to the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — They call him the Big Bald Guy behind the tortillas.

Benny Blanco Tortillas that is.

Christopher Hudson owns the tortilla factory in downtown Apache Junction and that's where you'll find 12News community reporter Rachel Cole for today's community connection.

Hudson said he has been busy for months building out an old dry cleaner into his new kitchen. The Arizona native has owned Benny Blanco Tortillas for five years, but said it most certainly was not an "overnight success."

"I started in the industry when I was 14, never imagined owning a tortilla business," he said. "However, my wife and I have been avid customers for years and when Ben Ramirez wanted to sell, we knew we had to make it ours."

Hudson sources his products from cities right here in State 48 including Wilcox, Queen Creek and Cave Creek.

"If I ask for people to support my local business, it’s only right that I support theirs," he said. "Besides, I love having a relationship with the people who grow wheat for my product, squeeze olives for my oil and who run the stores who sell the tortillas."

Hudson started in the food industry at 14 years old and said he ended up managing a local eatery by age 19. But, he said, the tortilla factory in Apache Junction wasn't even on his radar.

"I never imagined it would be this popular once we took it over," Hudson said.

Benny Blanco Tortillas has a zero-waste policy. Some tortillas are saved for chips. Otherwise, all the unused product is donated to the Genesis Project, a nonprofit food kitchen that provides hot meals to those in need.

Benny Blanco Tortillas is open every Thursday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at 189 W. Apache Trail and can be found at the Gilbert Farmer’s Market on Saturdays.