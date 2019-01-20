Two people were arrested Saturday night after a homemade bomb was found in the vehicle they were in, according to Chandler police.

A driver was pulled over by a Chandler police officer Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. for a traffic offense, police say.

The driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police searched the vehicle and found explosive material in the trunk, according to police.

The passenger in the vehicle told police the materials were part of some kind of homemade bomb, according to police.

The FBI and the Mesa police bomb unit responded to the investigation. The device was removed from the vehicle and destroyed.

The passenger was arrested on weapons charges.

Police say no one was injured. They did not release the identity of the suspects arrested, nor the nature of the device.