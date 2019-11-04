PHOENIX — A large police presence was seen near 48th Street and the Warner-Elliot Loop Thursday morning.

Aerial footage of the scene showed two trucks stopped in front of an SUV. The SUV and at least one of the trucks appeared to have a damaged windshield.

The footage also showed a truck that had crashed through a backyard wall and a person being loaded into an ambulance at the scene.

A person with a Homeland Security vest could be seen in the aerial footage from the scene. Authorities appeared to have at least one road blocked off.

Officials have not released any information at this time. This story is developing and we will update when more information becomes available.





