PHOENIX — Amid recent turmoil overseas, more than 150 Arizona service members are home safe and sound Saturday after serving about a year in the Middle East.

The 253rd Engineer Battalion was greeted by a sea of signs and smiles at Papago Park Military Reservation. For security reasons, personnel couldn't specify where in the Middle East these troops were stationed, but 12 News was told they were not impacted by the missiles launched in Iraq.

"I’m already feeling so emotional," Keisha Rivera shares before they arrive.

She's already been through two deployments with her husband, but that was before they had four kids.

"I’m desperate for that one hug," she says. "That hug just makes me feel like everything is okay."

One of many families balancing service with sacrifice, until the moment they're together again.

The Battalion came back around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Some hadn't seen friends or family for several months to a year.

"I’ve waited so long and it was definitely hard, definitely not the easiest thing to do," says Shelby Meyer finally reunited with her boyfriend, Sgt. Anthony Chavez. "When you have true love like him, you can do anything."

Putting that love on the line, is what service is all about. Equal love for family and country, even when home will always be where the heart is.