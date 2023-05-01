Hobbs signs bill letting 911 dispatchers qualify for free trauma therapy

House Bill 2717 adds 911 dispatchers to the list of public safety employees who qualify for trauma therapy that's funded by their employer.

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed legislation that allows Arizona's 911 dispatchers to receive free trauma therapy.

Police officers and firefighters already qualify for a program that funds therapy sessions for public safety workers who undergo traumatic experiences while on the job.

State law allows an officer or firefighter to get 12 free counseling sessions if they witnessed a person's death, was subjected to deadly force, or were involved in a case where children were victimized.

House Bill 2717 ensures 911 dispatchers can also qualify for this benefit if they encounter a traumatizing experience while on duty.

Hobbs announced Monday she had signed the bill after it passed through the Arizona Legislature with broad bipartisan support.

HB 2717 prohibits employers from forcing dispatchers to use their vacation or sick time to attend therapy sessions.

The legislation comes at a time when Arizona desperately needs more 911 dispatchers.

The Arizona APCO/NENA Chapter has previously told 12News that public safety agencies across the state have reported staffing shortages ranging between 25-60%.

