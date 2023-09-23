Hit and run in Glendale injures one

A pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a person driving a black pickup truck, police say.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run in Glendale, police said.

Glendale police responded to a report of a hit and run in the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

A woman was walking across the street when she was struck by a person driving a black pick up truck, police said. The person driving the truck fled the scene after the collision.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. Roadways are reopened.

The identity of the pedestrian was not released.

