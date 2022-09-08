Hit-and-run suspect arrested for fatal Valley crash

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested this week on suspicion of causing a collision earlier this year that killed a pedestrian in Tolleson.

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old woman was arrested this week on suspicion of causing a fatal collision that killed a pedestrian on June 11 in Tolleson.

Octavia Coleman is facing charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a traffic incident after police took her into custody on Tuesday.

Court records show the victim was crossing 83rd Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle allegedly driven by Coleman.

After the collision, the driver allegedly drove off and then returned about 30 minutes later to surrender to police. Coleman allegedly told police she thought she had hit a dog.

Officers observed signs of impairment and obtained a search warrant to extract a blood sample from the suspect, records show.

Toxicology results showed Coleman allegedly had drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of the crash, court records show.

She was booked into jail on charges of DUI, negligent homicide, and leaving the scene of a crash.

