Man dies after hit and run incident in Tempe, officers searching for suspect

The pedestrian in his late to mid 20's was declared dead at the scene of the incident, the Tempe Police Department said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Officers are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit and run in Tempe early Friday morning, the city's police department said.

Police responded to the scene of the vehicle-pedestrian incident near the intersection of McClintock Drive and Curry Road around 5 a.m. Friday, the department said.

The arriving officers found a man with fatal injuries at the scene, police said. An early investigation shows that the man was a pedestrian and was hit by a vehicle.

The victim of the incident is a man in his mid to late 20s, officers said. No further information was released on his identity.

Northbound lanes of McClintock Drive are closed at Curry Road and the southbound lanes of McClintock Drive are closed at Weber, police said. The closure will be in place through the morning rush hour.

The department said no other information is available at this time.

