Historic Chandler roadside motel is renovated, welcomes guests back to the property

Before the renovation and before interstates and highways connected Arizona, Arizona Avenue was a major thoroughfare welcoming nightly guests at The Aloha.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — From a run-down motel to a new Instagram-worthy boutique property, the Aloha Motel in Chandler has undergone quite the transformation.

The Aloha, originally built in 1950, has undergone a renovation turning to more high-tech services, while keeping its historic charm as it welcomes new guests from thousands of miles away.

John Hylton is one of the property's new owners.

“I’ve talked to people who stayed here back in the 50s and it was a very desirable place to stay,” Hylton said.

As faster transportation wove across the desert, Arizona Avenue and the historic Aloha with its colorful tikis and mid-century look, drifted into the distance. Chandler's economic development director, Micah Miranda, said the city experienced many changes then.

“We saw less stays at our traditional roadway lodging such as the Aloha motel,” Miranda said.

That’s until John Hylton and his partner bought the property in 2019.

“When we saw this, it was in pretty rough shape and had been neglected over the years," Hylton said. "We initially thought it would be a good opportunity to convert this into apartments at the time.”

But then the pandemic hit shortly after Hylton became one of the property's new owners.

“We saw a lot of people who wanted to get out from isolation and go check in somewhere and they didn’t really want the hotel experience where they’re going into a lobby,” Hylton said.

So a motel where property managers once lived on site, turned into a tech-forward, Airbnb style hotspot, where guests send messages through an app if they need something in their rooms.

“And within 20 minutes someone will come, if you’re missing a towel if you’re missing anything," Hylton said. "Housekeeping comes through daily.”

Keeping the motel’s historic island charm through renovations is important to Hylton. The 26-room updated property has in-room kitchens, beachy art and a redone pool.

“The story of the Aloha, I think we’ve just started a new chapter," Hylton said.

It's place for new-age guests to make new memories in between saying hello and goodbye, at the Aloha.

Hylton added they're taking reviews from guests about what they'd like the building in the middle of the property to transition into. It used to be used for a place to property management to sleep back in the day. He said they may add more rooms, an exercise or business center.

