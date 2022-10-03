Hiking challenge on 'A' Mountain kicks off in Tempe, with milestone prizes throughout the competition

The 'A' Mountain hiking challenge starts Saturday, March 12 and runs through the end of April. It's $25 to sign up.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Spring is one of the most beautiful times of year to be in the Valley - and a new challenge in Tempe is encouraging everyone to get outside and win some prizes along the way.

The 'A' Mountain Challenge kicks off Saturday, March 12 at the iconic Hayden Butte. Tempe Tourism is launching a challenge, where participants climb 'A' Mountain at their own pace and then log the hikes in an online portal.

The challenge runs through the end of April.

Entrants who hike at least 40 times will be eligible to win a grand prize of a Downtown Tempe staycation package.

40 times up and down — that’s roughly the elevation of Mt. Everest.

Participants also get an 'A' Mountain competition shirt and chances to win milestone prizes to Tempe businesses along the way, said Kim DeMeritt, the Director of Events in Downtown Tempe.

“We created the event last year when there wasn’t much going on," DeMeritt said. "We wanted to give people an opportunity to be outside and do something that betters themselves and brings them downtown and also supporting the merchants through the challenge by earning gift cards to the downtown merchants."

The challenge is an indirect way to support Downtown Tempe businesses that are still recovering from pandemic challenges. The challenge costs $25.

Today in AZ