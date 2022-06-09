3 hikers overcome by heat were rescued from Camelback Mountain

Firefighters rescued the first hiker while encountering and rescuing two other hikers as they made their way down the mountain.

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters rescued three hikers from Camelback Mountain on Thursday.

Fire crews were first dispatched to Echo Canyon Trail after hearing reports about a 69-year-old man overcome by heat. The man was not able to make it down the mountain on his own, so crews used the "big wheel" operation to bring him down, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Crews were able to safely rescue the man, and as they made their way down the mountain, they spotted a second hiker in distress.

A 26-year-old female hiker was spotted at the base of the mountain and had also been impacted by the severe high temperatures. Additional crews were dispatched to help the female who needed medical treatment. The hiker was reported to have been from out of town. She was then transported to the hospital for more medical attention.

Just as crews were getting ready to go back to service, they spotted a third hiker who had made it down the mountain but asked for medical evaluation due to heat exhaustion. Additional units were dispatched once again to help the 62-year-old woman who was treated and transported to the hospital.

All three hikers were in stable condition as they were taken to the hospital for further medical help.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Phoenix through June 12. As temperatures continue to rise, those wanting to hike should plan for the heat accordingly.

Here are some tips to follow if you want to go on a summer hike:

Wear a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Drink plenty of water before and during the hike.

Wear proper and protective hiking gear.

Leave pets at home if temperatures are above 100 degrees.

Start early in the morning. Avoid peak times of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun is harsher.

Don't hike alone. Hiking with another person means that you can both look for signs of heat exhaustion.

Take breaks during the hike, preferably in shaded areas.

If you start to feel dizzy, nauseous, fatigued or clammy those might be possible signs of heat exhaustion. Call 911 immediately if you notice your symptoms getting worse.

