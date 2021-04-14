Hikers meet good Samaritan involved in father and child's rescue at Tonto Natural Bridge Park

The good Samaritan also helped save the man's 7-month-old child. Now the family is looking for the other strangers that helped.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An emotional reunion between a family saved by a stranger. 12 News was there as a Valley family met one of the good Samaritans that rescued them while on a hike at Tonto Natural Bridge Park.

Trisha-Lynn Handy hugged David Aguirre tightly as she thanked him for saving her boyfriend and their baby together.

“I could never repay him for his kindness and gratitude. He’s pretty much my hero,” said Leroy Sanders.

Sanders and his family first met Aguirre on Sunday while on a hike at the Tonto Natural Bridge Park. That day Sanders lost his footing while his 7-month-old daughter Lillian was latched to him in a carrier. He estimates they fell about 25 feet down a steep incline.

“I was trying to dig myself into the dirt and trying to grab the bushes and hold her,” said Sanders.

Aguirre and two others heard his cries for help.

“I didn’t have time to think I just ran and did what I could,” said Aguirre.

The strangers formed a human chain to get to Sanders and his daughter, but they could only get within feet of them.

That’s when Aguirre thought of a plan to use his belt to extend their reach.

“When they lowered the belt I was able to lower myself and hand her to them,” said Sanders.

Then the team helped Sanders up. He suffered scratching and bruising and daughter has a minor scratch.

“I’m very happy to see the daughter and dad safe,” said Aguirre.

Now they call him one of their guardian angels.

“God was looking out for us you guys were there,” said Sanders.

Aguirre says one bible verse sticks with him, “Do onto others as you would do onto yourself.”