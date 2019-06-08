PHOENIX - Hikers found a body at Piestewa Peak Monday evening, Phoenix firefighters said.

Crews said they were called out to the mountain near the parking lot for reports of a man found unresponsive. Firefighters said he was beyond resuscitative efforts by the time they arrived.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Phoenix police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The man may have fallen or jumped into the wash off of a trail where he was found, police said.

The man was found the same day the temperature in Phoenix reached 115 degrees in the afternoon, breaking a record high for the day and tying for the hottest day so far in 2019.